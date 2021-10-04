Brits are back in Benidorm

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Image: Pixabay

Brits are back in Benidorm as UK travel restrictions are eased.

Brits are flooding back into Benidorm after travel restrictions have been eased in a bid to make it “easier and cheaper” to travel.

The “Little England” area is said to be lively. Some hotels which have been shut for over a year have now reopened to welcome British tourists.

The new travel rules came into force today, Monday, October 4. An associate of the Benidorm bar and restaurant association Abrec, Alex Fratini, said that bars are hiring again.

Fratini commented: “Many businesses have reopened after many months closed because the Brits have started to return.

“Bars are hiring staff and that’s a good sign.”


Speaking to Diario Informacion, Association president Javier del Castillo told of how the situation is improving. He remarked: “Businesses are reopening and opening for longer.

“We hope this continues and more Brits come.”

The number of Brits heading to Benidorm is expected to rise dramatically. Hosbec president Toni Mayor stated: “The situation has improved dramatically.


“There’s a British atmosphere in Benidorm which reminds me of the atmosphere of old before the pandemic struck.

“Around 20 per cent of the holidaymakers in town at the moment are now British and with the other 20 per cent who’ll hopefully return now the restrictions have been eased, we’ll be back to the way things were three years ago.

“We’re hopeful that’s going to happen. All the bars and cafes in the Little England area are open and doing good business because they’re packed.”

He added: “We think the number of Brits holidaying here will rise rapidly and there could be a massive surge.

“It looks like it’s going to be a good autumn and a good winter, possibly the best winter we’ve had for the last few years.

“We know the Brits want to come to Benidorm and with the lifting of restrictions, that’s obviously going to encourage them to get on planes.”

Alex Glenn
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

