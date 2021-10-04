Food alert issued in Spain over popular salad. The salad has been recalled and consumers have been asked not to consume the product.

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition has been notified of the issue through the Coordinated System for the Rapid Exchange of Information (SCIRI). The alert notification originally came from the health authorities of the Basque Country.

The alert relates to “Russian salad” made by AMEZTOI. Mustard has been found to be in some batches of the product, and it was not included on the labels.

The company communicated the issue after it detected the allergen during self-checks. The company have called for the product to be withdrawn from the market.

According to El Espanol, the product details are:

“Product name (on label): Ensaladilla rusa con atún

Brand: AMEZTOI

Batch numbers:

73071250 in 1.2 kg format.

7941260 in 300g format.

7941250 in 300g format.

Refrigerated product.

Name of product (on label): Ensaladilla Rusa LZ

Brand: AMEZTOI

Lot numbers:

L707912237 and L70791242 in 2Kg format.

Refrigerated product.”

The products have been recalled as a precautionary measure. Customers who have a mustard allergy have been asked to refrain from consuming the product. Anyone who does not suffer from a mustard allergy should be safe to consume the salads though.

The number of food allergies in Spain is increasing. At the moment around 2 million people are thought to have food allergies of some sort.