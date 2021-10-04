SNIPPETS of financial news in brief from Spain and the UK brought to you by Euro Weekly News.

Seasonal recruitment

ANXIOUS to ensure that it doesn’t lose lucrative Christmas trade, Sainsbury’s has announced it needs to fill 22,000 seasonal jobs across the UK with recruitment taking place for immediate start. The company is paying incentives in order to try to engage several thousand delivery drivers.

Huge investment

The New West End Company, which represents 600 businesses, plans to invest £5 billion in London’s West End across 22 existing and new developments to make the area more appealing to the modern consumer following the devastation in retail businesses caused by the pandemic.

Corporation tax

IN keeping with proposals agreed in principle for a unified corporation tax rate across the world’s major economies, Spain has its own internal battle to fight as junior partner in the Government is fighting to introduce the 15 per cent minimum sooner rather than later.

Bank dividends

NOW that the European Central Bank has withdrawn its restriction on payment of dividends to shareholders, imposed at the height of the pandemic in order to boost funds, both BBVA and Santander have confirmed their intention to pay up to 40 per cent of profits in cash.

Bailing out

€225 million is the amount that Japan’s Nippon Steel expects to earn by selling its last 7.9 per cent holding in Spanish steel giant Acerinox.

