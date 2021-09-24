LATEST financial news in brief from Britain and Spain compiled for you by Euro Weekly News.

Inflation

ACCORDING to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, in a speech made on Friday September 24, the recent rise in inflation seen in the majority of euro zone countries will be temporary and is currently fuelled by the rise in energy prices but will drop.

Amazon fears

Amazon in the UK has warned the British Government that it fears that it will find it very difficult to cope with the likely Christmas demand unless something is done to solve the problem of the lack of delivery drivers when even it cannot recruit

Uterqüe demise

NO matter how successful you are in business, there is always the chance that you will make a mistake and it seems with Inditex, Spain’s largest clothing retailer, time has run out for its youngest and smallest brand Uterqüe which will be merged into Massimo Dutti.

Global Finance

A FINANCIAL index published by Z/Yen Group and think-tank China Development Institute puts New York at the top of Global Finance Centres but despite expectations of a fall following the implementation of Brexit, London retains second place whilst nearest EU rival is Paris in 10th place.

Green adverts

THE UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) is to release new guidance to ensure advertisements don’t mislead people about the environment and how green or eco-friendly different brands may be. Earlier this year it banned a Ryanair campaign which claimed the airline had the lowest CO2 emissions.

Privatised airports

WITH Aena and Ferrovial already having assets and management agreements in Brazil, both are considering entering bids to manage newly privatised airports in that country although the likely cost to participate could be as high as €1.4 billion which is a significant investment.

Pret expansion

DESPITE being criticised for cutting staff benefits British sandwich and coffee chain Pret a Manger has plans to expand the business, hoping to open 200 new outlets and employing an additional 3,000 people as office staff start to return to their places of work.

