Devasted Employees of Pret a Manger face the chop as the company axes further jobs across the country.

Pret a Manger is cutting a further 400 jobs and closing 6 more venues in London after a large dip in sales since September as the Covid pandemic cases rise in the UK.

This worrying news comes after the chain has already closed 30 stores and cut almost 3000 jobs in August this year

Pret, one of the UK’s favorite coffee and sandwich has seen a huge decline in sales since the pandemic started as many of its stores rely heavily on the commuter trade, especially in the city of London.

The high street chain which employs 6500 people in the Uk and owns 389 outlets has expressed that they will be making several changes to the structure of the company which will result in a number of job losses.

Some of these changes include a new coffee subscription service and joining online firms such as Just Eat and Deliveroo which are performing well, they will also be moving into motorway service stations completing with the likes of Starbucks and Costa Coffee.

UK managing director of the company said, “It’s absolutely right that we take steps to stop the spread of the virus and tackle the new wave of infections. Sadly, the result of the rise in infections and the necessary shift in public health guidance means that our recovery has slowed.

“We’ve said all along that it’s up to Pret to decide our own future and that we must adapt to the new situation we find ourselves in. That’s why we have to make these further changes as we continue to transform our business model and prepare for the six months ahead.”

