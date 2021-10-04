Ryanair announces expanded winter schedule from Edinburgh. The airline has announced a new route to Spain.

Additional services have been added by Ryanair to its winter 2021/22 schedule from Edinburgh. Ryanair will be offering four new routes. The company aims to connect Edinburgh to additional European destinations starting from this month.

Scotland recently announced changes to travel rules. Scotland has ditched the pre-departure coronavirus testing requirement for anyone who is fully vaccinated and will be arriving in Scotland. This has caused an increased demand for travel.

The new routes mean that Ryanair will have a total of 50 routes from Edinburgh. Ryanair had previously announced additional routes to Knock, Tallinn, Shannon, and Turin for winter 2021/22.

Many people will be pleased to hear that the new routes from Edinburgh by Ryanair cover Madrid, Cork, Palermo, and Paris.

Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport, Kate Sherry, spoke of the growing demand for travel. She said: “It’s clear to see there is confidence in the Edinburgh market as one for sustainable growth and it is good news that Ryanair are working with us to add new routes and help people return to travel safely.”

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is still affecting travel across the world. As more people get vaccinated travel restrictions are easing in many countries.