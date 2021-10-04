Ryanair announces expanded winter schedule from Edinburgh

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Ryanair announces expanded winter schedule from Edinburgh
Image: Pixabay

Ryanair announces expanded winter schedule from Edinburgh. The airline has announced a new route to Spain.

Additional services have been added by Ryanair to its winter 2021/22 schedule from Edinburgh. Ryanair will be offering four new routes. The company aims to connect Edinburgh to additional European destinations starting from this month.

Scotland recently announced changes to travel rules. Scotland has ditched the pre-departure coronavirus testing requirement for anyone who is fully vaccinated and will be arriving in Scotland. This has caused an increased demand for travel.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The new routes mean that Ryanair will have a total of 50 routes from Edinburgh. Ryanair had previously announced additional routes to Knock, Tallinn, Shannon, and Turin for winter 2021/22.

Many people will be pleased to hear that the new routes from Edinburgh by Ryanair cover Madrid, Cork, Palermo, and Paris.

Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport, Kate Sherry, spoke of the growing demand for travel. She said: “It’s clear to see there is confidence in the Edinburgh market as one for sustainable growth and it is good news that Ryanair are working with us to add new routes and help people return to travel safely.”


The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is still affecting travel across the world. As more people get vaccinated travel restrictions are easing in many countries.

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here