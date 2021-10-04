GMB’s Charlotte Hawkins reveals secret Covid battle

GMB’s Charlotte Hawkins reveals secret Covid battle. Charlotte has been left feeling extremely lucky and relieved to be “out the other side safely”.

The 46-year-old Good Morning Britain host spent 10 days self-isolating. She had to separate from her daughter Ella Rose Herbert, who is only six years old.

Returning to Good Morning Britain she was welcomed back by co-host Susanna Reid. Charlotte spoke of her Covid battle and said: “I’m out the other side.

“I started to feel unwell and kept doing tests because I thought ‘something’s not right here’. One came back positive.

“I got off lucky, I just had cold-like symptoms.

“The hardest thing for me was being away from my six-year-old. I just wanted to keep her safe and not pass it onto my husband.”


She added: “It’s not much fun going through it. I felt like I was tired, fighting something off with cold-like symptoms like a lot of people are at the moment.”

Charlotte took to Instagram to share how happy she was to be reunited with her family. Charlotte explained: “So I finally get to hug this one after being in isolation for 10 days with covid… I missed it SO much!!

“I’m feeling extremely lucky I only had cold-like symptoms.


“Thankfully I kept testing even though I had none of the usual covid symptoms, so caught it early & none of my family got ill.”

Charlotte also sent her love to anyone fighting Covid. She said: “Sending love to all those isolating with covid right now.”

