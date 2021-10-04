GMB’s Charlotte Hawkins reveals secret Covid battle. Charlotte has been left feeling extremely lucky and relieved to be “out the other side safely”.

The 46-year-old Good Morning Britain host spent 10 days self-isolating. She had to separate from her daughter Ella Rose Herbert, who is only six years old.

Returning to Good Morning Britain she was welcomed back by co-host Susanna Reid. Charlotte spoke of her Covid battle and said: “I’m out the other side.

“I started to feel unwell and kept doing tests because I thought ‘something’s not right here’. One came back positive.

“I got off lucky, I just had cold-like symptoms.

“The hardest thing for me was being away from my six-year-old. I just wanted to keep her safe and not pass it onto my husband.”

She added: “It’s not much fun going through it. I felt like I was tired, fighting something off with cold-like symptoms like a lot of people are at the moment.”

Charlotte took to Instagram to share how happy she was to be reunited with her family. Charlotte explained: “So I finally get to hug this one after being in isolation for 10 days with covid… I missed it SO much!!

“I’m feeling extremely lucky I only had cold-like symptoms.

“Thankfully I kept testing even though I had none of the usual covid symptoms, so caught it early & none of my family got ill.”

Charlotte also sent her love to anyone fighting Covid. She said: “Sending love to all those isolating with covid right now.”