COVID Vaccine prevents thousands of deaths in Andalucia. A new study has revealed how effective the coronavirus vaccines have been at preventing deaths in Andalucia.

The Ministry of Health and Families of the Andalucian Regional Government carried out a study. The study used “fully accepted international variables” and states that the number of deaths avoided in Andalucia due to the coronavirus pandemic is between 4,850 and 5,037 people.

The Regional Minister for Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre revealed how many deaths have been avoided during an interview on Canal Sur Radio. He highlighted that the results are “scientifically proven”. He also revealed that the study was presented to him “two or three days ago.” The study will soon be published by the Regional Ministry.

According to the Minister: “We have managed to eliminate 48% of the possible deaths” that would have occurred if coronavirus vaccines had not been given to people in Andalucia.

Aguirre commented that it is “very positive” to have avoided “the deaths of 5,000 Andalucians”.

Speaking of the evolution of the pandemic in Andalucia, Aguirre explained that we have beaten “the fifth wave” of the pandemic. He commented though that “we have not overcome the pandemic.”

The Epidemiological Surveillance team will “keep a watchful eye” to prevent any “rare expansion of the virus in Andalucia”. The vaccination programme in Spain is progressing extremely well and it has proved to be effective at combating the pandemic.