Injured climber saved after 18-hour rescue mission in Alicante

Injured climber saved after 18 plus hour rescue mission in Spain’s Alicante.

A 52-year-old climber was successfully rescued by the Alicante Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium. The climber had fallen several metres on Puig Campana. The daring rescue took more than 18 hours to complete.

The rescue mission began shortly before 2pm on Saturday, October 2. The mission was finally completed on Sunday morning. The rescue mission had been complicated by environmental conditions. A lack of natural light and the injuries of the climber also hampered the mission.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the Fire Brigade Consortium, the injured climber had fallen several metres when he was climbing the central spur of Puig Campana. He had suffered multiple traumas to his head and back as a result of the fall.

Initially, a helicopter rescue team was alerted. Persistent fog in the area made an aerial rescue impossible though. Instead, the fire brigade personnel had to climb to reach the injured climber, which took some time.

The stretcher descent with the injured man began at around 7:30pm. Due to the weather conditions and the difficulty of the terrain it took several hours to carry the man down. At 4am on Sunday morning rescuers found a suitable place for the evacuation.

The rescue helicopter was able to meet the Firefighters and the climber. The helicopter took off with the climber at 8 am.

The injured man was transferred to San Vicente Park by helicopter. He was then transferred to hospital for further treatment.