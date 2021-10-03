THIS year’s beach Olympics will be taking place in Puerto Banus on Paradise Beach with entrance money being donated to local charity Collective Calling.

It starts at 11am on Saturday October 9 and teams of between five and 10 were invited to take part, regardless of overall fitness level although participants should be generally healthy.

Go along and cheer on the teams which have each paid a €200 deposit to take part with the balance being paid on the day so although it’s meant to be light hearted, there is a serious potential for lots of money to be raised for the charity.

Expected to last around three hours, they will compete in such typical beach games as tyre flipping and a relay race with a final competition between the two most successful teams for a winning prize.

DJ Verox will be gracing the decks, snacks and drinks will be sold and tables at the local chiringuitos can be reserved for a meal following the activities which are due to end around 2pm.

In 2020, 91 per cent of Collective Callings total operating expenses were used towards programs that support children and parents living in poverty with a special emphasis on the Costa del Sol.

