A plane crash in Spain injures journalists during filming. Two Telemadrid journalists were injured along with two other people in the crash.

The Telemadrid journalists along with two other people received minor injuries after a light aircraft accident. The accident took place at the Casarrubios del Monte aerodrome in Toledo. The journalists had been making a report on the aviation school on Thursday, September 30.

According to sources from 112 emergency services, the accident happened at shortly after 3pm at the aerodrome. The light aircraft had lifted off and left Cuatrovientos, in the Community of Madrid. The crash occurred as the plane was landing.

Cameraman Álvaro Esteban and journalist Alexi Poblet from the Madrid Directo programme were injured in the crash. The two other people in the aircraft were also injured too. Everyone was taken to hospital for treatment.

According to sources from Telemadrid all the people involved in the accident are now in good health.

Officers from the Guardia Civil, the local police, Firefighters from both Santa Olalla and the Community of Madrid rushed to the scene of the incident. They were joined by an emergency doctor and a basic life support ambulance.

The journalists have thanked the emergency services for their “rapid action” after the crash.

Poblet took to Twitter after the shocking crash and said: “I have only words of thanks for @cpeistoledo, @bomberos_cm, @guardiacivil and the @112clm for their great work and good treatment.

“Thank you very much!

“@AlvaroEstebanH and myself will keep on fighting, now it’s time to recover.

“Thanks to all of you who have been concerned.”

