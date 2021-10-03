Malaga ends the week with no coronavirus deaths and no new hospital admissions.

Malaga has ended the week with no deaths and no new coronavirus admissions to hospital. Nearly 200 people have also beaten the virus too. This is according to the pandemic data for the Malaga province released on Saturday. This is the final report for the week.

Only 72 infections have been registered in Malaga on what is being called the premier of new normality in the Serrania de Ronda. The Serrania de Ronda is on health alert level zero and it is hoped that Malaga and Guadalhorce will soon join it.

According to data supplied by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, over the previous 24 hours nearly 200 people recovered from the coronavirus. Malaga has recorded a triple zero across other figures.

It is hoped that Malaga will repeat the triple zero figure, and this will become a new trend. The triple zero figure means zero new hospital admissions, no new admissions to ICU, and zero deaths.

In Malaga since the start of the pandemic, nearly 2000 people have lost their lives to the virus. Over 150,000 people have beaten the virus though.

Andalucia registered 246 cases of Covid on Saturday, October 2. This dropped by 72 on the previous day, according to data provided by the Regional Ministry of Health and Families. The number of deaths fell too.

Andalucia is currently at low risk for Covid and the vaccination program is progressing well.

