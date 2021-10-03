MADRID based electronic duo Delaporte to play in Malaga Capital at La Trinchera on Wednesday October 20 with tickets costing from €12.

With all of the problems of international travel due to the pandemic, there are still very few international bands travelling to the Costa del Sol and apart from local tribute artists, good as they are, if want to enjoy a concert, then you need to think Spanish.

It can be quite rewarding to discover artists that you have never come across before and an interesting duo is Delaporte which consists of Sandra Delaporte and Sergio Salvi who comes from Italy.

She has become something of a fashion ‘pin up‘ being chosen to be an image for Amazon Fashion and she is also one of the ‘profesores’ at the Madrid School of Creative Writers. In addition, both she and Sergio Salvi represent sports brand Nike.

Both had backgrounds in the black music scene but got together to create their own sound but adding electronic music, which is becoming ever more popular in Spain.

For their first two years together, they were uploading their own English language covers of such singers and bands as J J Cale, Nina Simone and Talking Heads to YouTube before deciding that they should write their own material in Spanish.

Now four albums later, they have found their own special sound and are touring Spain.

