BENALFEST, the music festival of Benalmadena, returns on October 15 and 16 with some top Spanish acts, having been postponed in 2020.

Topping the bill will be Amaral, who for their current tour Salto a Color revert to an acoustic format with their band which not only consists of new songs but also includes some of their top hits from the past.

The opening day, on October 15, will feature Ladilla Rusa, the viral group that has sold out at many venues across Spain and their show promises to be really visual and exciting.

Also appearing on the opening night is the currently very popular rock band Arde Bogotá from Murcia who make a stop in Benalmadena as part of their summer tour with their latest album La Noche.

Friday is completed by two Malaga based bands, Scandinavia and Ziryab.

Supporting Amaral the following night are Jack Bisonte, another of the most prominent emerging groups in recent months as well as Bauer, another band currently touring Spain now that live music is allowed.

Tickets for the event which takes place at Los Nadales Fairground in Benalmadena may be purchased via https://www.entradasatualcance.com and cost €15 for the opening night, €28 for the second night or €38 for both nights plus in all cases a €2.20 booking fee.

