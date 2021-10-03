Brits and Americans visit Almeria as luxury cruise ship arrives

Brits and Americans visit Almeria as a luxury cruise ship arrives. The ‘Seven Seas Splendor’ has arrived in Almeria with 300 passengers aboard from the USA and the UK.

The ‘Seven Seas Splendor’ owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and operated by Regent Seven Seas Cruises has stopped over at the port of Almeria. The luxury cruise ship has 300 tourists on board.

The ship arrived from Morocco’s Tangier, and made port in the early hours of Sunday morning, October 3. The cruise ship left Southampton on September 22.

Holidaymakers have enjoyed a fabulous journey so far which will end in Barcelona on October 6. The cruise has also stopped in France and Portugal too according to the Port Authority of Almeria (APA).

The APA explained how many tourists on board have chosen to spend their time visiting iconic places in the Almeria capital. Tourists will be treated to guided tours of the Alcazaba, the Cathedral, and other points of interest in Almeria City.

Other groups are heading further afield with excursions to the Alpujarras and the Aguadulce Marina. Some tourists will even visit a winery in Uleila del Campo or a Tabernas olive oil mill.

This is the second cruise ship to dock in Almeria during October. Throughout October 5 ships are expected to make port.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic saw the port go a year and a half without any cruise ships. The ships have been eagerly welcomed again.

The port of Almeria reopened to cruise ships on August 11. The first ship to arrive was the ‘Wind Surf’.

