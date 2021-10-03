Plane crashes into building in Milan after bursting into flames

Plane crashes into a building in Milan after bursting into flames. According to reports, all six people on board have died.

According to reports, a small plane burst into flames before crashing into a two-storey building. The building is located in a suburb of Milan. All six people on board the plane are thought to have died.

Local firefighters rushed to the scene of the incident. The plane crashed near a subway station in Milan’s San Donato Milanese.

It appears that no one else was injured in the crash which took place on Sunday afternoon, October 3. According to reports, the five passengers along with the pilot all died at the scene of the crash.

As reported by emergency workers nearby cars were set on fire. The cars were said to be unoccupied though.

The building which the plane crashed into is thought to have been undergoing renovations. According to Sky TG24, the plane had set off from Milan’s Linate airport. It had reportedly been heading to Sardinia when the crash occurred.

