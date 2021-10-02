The Queen is ‘privately spending millions’ funding Prince Andrew’s Virginia Giuffre sexual assault lawsuit defence, according to emerging reports.

According to a report from The Telegraph, the Queen is funding the Duke’s defence against Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accuses him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. Prince Andrew has always vehemently denied all the allegations made against him.

According to the claims, the Queen is expected to pump millions into the legal battle, which could last months or even possibly years. The Prince recently announced he was expanding his legal team, with lead counsel Andrew Brettler alone thought to be charging around $2000 (€1,725) per hour.

Top Hollywood lawyer Andrew Brettler, is known for successfully representing several high-profile celebrities accused of sexual assault.

Prince Andrew is also having to pay his UK legal team, currently being led by criminal defence solicitor Gary Bloxsome.

The Telegraph also reported that the Queen will use income from her private Duchy of Lancaster estate. Income from the estate grew up to £1.5m last year to a total annual intake of more than £23m. The prince’s UK legal team is reportedly keeping the Queen up to date on developments in the case.

Lawyers for Virginia Roberts Giuffre recently secured a release of vital documents in the case. By sharing this information, the American legal team has avoided any potential delay that could have been used as an excuse from the Duke’s legal team.

Andrew’s lawyers would have had to make an application to the US court to get the papers released, potentially dragging the case out for a long period of time.

