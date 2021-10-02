Lawyers for Virginia Roberts Giuffre secure release of vital document

LAWYERS for Virginia Roberts Giuffre have secured the release of a vital document in the case against Prince Andrew



Lawyers representing Virginia Roberts Giuffre in her civil case against Prince Andrew are very confident of winning the case. So much so, that they have even won the release of a vital document that the Duke’s legal team believes is their key, and are said to be prepared to hand it over to them.

Ms Guiffre has accused the Duke of York of sexual assault when she was 17, claiming that she was trafficked by billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in 2001. The Prince has always denied this accusation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



By securing this important paperwork, and offering it openly, the American legal team has avoided any potential delay that could have been used as an excuse from the Duke’s side. Andrew’s lawyers would have had to make an application to the US court to get the papers released, which could have taken time, and dragged the case out.

This document is apparently one that Ms Guiffre signed in 2009, as a legal settlement with Epstein, settling a civil claim against him. Andrew’s lawyers were said to believe the contents of this paperwork would release the Prince from any and all liability in Ms Giuffre’s case.

David Boies, Ms Giuffre’s lawyer, from New York-based Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, wrote, “Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has now consented to Ms Giuffre providing a copy of the confidential agreement at issue to Prince Andrew”, claiming he believes it to be irrelevant to the case.

The document is currently in the hands of a US court, under seal, but the Daily Mail revealed last month that a ‘Prince Andrew clause’ had never been inserted in it. If this is true, and the Duke’s name is not mentioned, it means that he is not protected, and Ms Giuffre’s case can proceed at a faster pace.

October 22 is the date by which both sides must file their next steps with the court, with a hearing scheduled for November 3.

Princeton-educated lawyer, Melissa Lerner, of Hollywood firm Lavley and Singer, who has represented rock stars, has been added to Prince Andrews team this week in an effort to bolster his defence, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.