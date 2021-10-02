ALL CHANGE in the weather for Andalucia, as the yellow warning is activated for wind and waves



It’s all change in the weather for Andalucia from Sunday, October 3, according to the State Meteorological Agency AEMET, which have activated a yellow warning for wind and waves. This will be combined with the arrival of a cold front from the Atlantic through Galicia today, Saturday, October 2.

This front will travel the length of the peninsula, from northwest to southeast, before hitting the Andalucian community. Maximum gusts of 70kph can be expected in two Andalucian provinces of Granada and Almeria tomorrow, Sunday, October 3, along with waves of up to 3 metres in height, from around 2pm through until 11pm.

While the front travels across the country, it will leave Galicia with cloudy skies, with rain and showers, which could be accompanied by the occasional storm. These storms could be locally strong in the Cantabrian region, as well as in Catalonia and the Pyrenees, says AEMET.

The Balearic Islands and the southern half of the Mediterranean area of ​​the peninsula should escape the worst of the weather.

Jose Luis Escudero, a local meteorologist, writing in his blog ‘Storms and lightning’, points out that the cold front affecting the westernmost part of the community tomorrow will be reactivated from noon, “leaving a few litres more than expected”.

“There is also the probability of a shower in Ceuta, but less likely in Melilla. Maximum temperatures will drop notably in the Guadalquivir Valley and the province of Huelva”, adds Escduero. He insists that “the wind will take centre stage throughout Andalucia”, although the strongest gusts are expected to occur in the provinces of Almeria and Granada.

Escudero also expects the interior of Malaga province to experience rainfall in the late afternoon, “When the front is reactivated, there is a probability that some areas of the Malaga coast and the capital may also have showers”.

From around 1pm on Sunday, “the west wind will begin to blow strongly along the entire coast. The strongest gusts will be in the evening, and early Monday morning”, he warns.

“In areas where the west wind enters the land, the maximums can reach 29 and even 30 degrees. In the regions of Antequera and Ronda, the maximums will be between 23 and 25 degrees”, he concludes, as reported by diariosur.es.

