Game Of Thrones to be filmed in Granada province

GAME OF THRONES will be filmed on location in Granada province at the start of October



The new series of HBO’s iconic series Game Of Thrones is already in full production, with many scenes having been filmed in various regions of Spain, both for the new series, and in the previous seasons.

From the start of October, it will now be the turn of Granada province to provide dramatic locations and backdrops for the prequel, ‘House Of The Dragon‘, specifically the northern regions.

Local newspaper Ideal, has revealed that members of the HBO production team have visited the region of Gaudix to search ideal locations for filming, including the stunning La Calahorra and its castle, which was used to film the David Essex film, ‘Stardust’, back in 1973.

According to this local paper, filming is due to begin during the first week of October, but it is not known which of the actors might be making a visit, or which part of the storyline is involved.

Game Of Thrones has used Spain on a regular basis for locations throughout its seven seasons, and when filming finishes in Granada the production is due to relocate to the city of Cacares, where they will continue filming for the rest of October.

Some of the cast already filming the new series include, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, and Rhys Ifans, as reported by 20minutos.es.

