MARBELLA Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, watched the release of 39 loggerhead turtles from Cabopino beach on Friday October 1.

The turtles were born on that beach last year after having been moved from a busier beach in Fuengirola where they have first been spotted.

These young creatures have spent more than a year in the care of the Marine Environment Management Centre (Cegma) and the Sevilla Aquarium until they were large enough to be returned to the sea.

Now weighing between half and one kilo, they have reached the ideal size to allow them to be released and should not suffer attacks from predators as they get used to their new environment.

Five of the turtles have been fitted with satellite tracking so that their journey and hopefully long life may be followed thus increasing the information that scientists have about the reptiles.

When the eggs were planted in the beach at Cabopino last summer, some 220 people offered their services to the ProDunas association which was given the task of guarding the nest and 90 of those were there to see them swim out to sea.

In addition, representatives of all of the bodies involved in their original removal from Fuengirola and transport to Cabopino as well as bodies such as Bioparc Fuengirola were in attendance.

Release of 39 loggerhead turtles from Cabopino beach