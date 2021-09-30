Piers Morgan to reunite with former GMB director on new TalkTV show.

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan is set to reunite with former colleague Erron Gordon. The pair will reunite on Piers’ new TalkTV show.

Piers’ new show will be launched by Rupert Murdoch on Murdoch’s new TV channel. Murdoch also owns Fox News. The show is set to air in the UK, the US and in Australia. Piers fans will be able to see him on weeknights, on the prime-time show.

Gordon will be directing the new show. Gordon previously launched both GMB and Peston for ITV. His new role will see him take on the mantle of executive creative director and head of studio output.

Piers commented on Gordon joining him again. He said: “I only want the very best working on my new show and after the five years we spent together on Good Morning Britain, I know Erron is the most talented TV director in the country.

“I’m absolutely delighted he will be joining us on this exciting new challenge.”

Gordon is also pleased to working with Piers again. He labelled the opportunity as “impossible to resist”.

Piers previously commented on his new job and said he is: “thrilled to be returning to News Corp, which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago”,

“Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.”

