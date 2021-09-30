Marbella gives thanks to the Local Police for “their commitment and dedication since the beginning of the pandemic”.

The Mayoress of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz has presented diplomas and medals of merit to more than 100 officers. The ceremony took place on the Patron Saint’s Day.

Muñoz said: “it is a day on which we have the opportunity to recognise, collectively but also individually, the work they carry out every day in our city.”

She thanked the officers for: “the commitment, dedication and professionalism they have shown since the beginning of the pandemic to ensure the welfare and health of us all.”

The event was also attended by the Councillor for Security, José Eduardo Díaz and the Chief of the Local Police, Javier Martín.

Muñoz’s spoke of the Local Police officers and commented: “in the moments of greatest fear and uncertainty, they have been working on the front line and have given their all in solidarity and with absolute generosity.”

She added: “the Town Hall and the whole of Marbella society will continue to show them its affection and admiration,

“The government team will continue to allocate the necessary resources to help consolidate our local police force as one of the most cutting-edge in the country, reinforcing the staff with the incorporation of new officers and investing in new technologies and innovation in the modernisation process we have embarked on”.

Javier Martín, the head of the Local Police, gave thanks for: “the effort and work of the staff in the face of the pandemic, as well as that of the community in general and the rest of the institutions and groups.”

