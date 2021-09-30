HUGE sum for ACE as Mijas event surpassed all expectations and will help to keep the animal shelter to continue to operate.

ON Sunday September 25, 90 guests helped raise a staggering €5,500 for the ACE (Animal Care España) Dog Shelter and by all accounts double that number wanted to attend.

ACE, based in Mijas, which looks after 500 abandoned and unwanted dogs as well as 200 cats is always in need of financial assistance and holds regular fundraisers to allow it to continue its good works.

This event was held at Legends in La Cala de Mijas and the capacity audience enjoyed live entertainment from Dragtastic as well as Westlife and Take That tributes

Additional money was earned from a charity auction, pus a raffle with plenty of great prizes on offer, all generously donated by local businesses, well-wishers and ACE supporters as hosts and guests alike dug deep into their pockets.

Standing in for ACE founder and president Fabienne Paques, who couldn’t attend the event due to prior commitments, ACE volunteer Mark Ridler spoke eloquently about the vital work being carried out by the Dog Shelter for the past 21 years, during which time more than 22,000 dogs and puppies, plus a large number of cats and kittens, have been saved and rehomed.

All at ACE would like to give their heartfelt thanks to Legends hosts Andrea and Paul, their staff and the entertainers as well as British businessman Charlie Mullins for their generosity.

