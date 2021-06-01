Midsummer Lunch Fundraiser for ACE Dog shelter in La Cala de Mijas

HAVING been unable to organise any fundraising events in 2020 due to the pandemic the ACE Dog Shelter based in La Cala de Mijas is celebrating summer.

Founded in the area in 1999, ACE have been looking after abandoned dogs ever since and will be holding their Midsummer Charity Lunch on Saturday June 19 at the Restaurante La Sierra (Cerrado del Aguila Golf & Resort, Mijas Costa).

With its spectacular open terrace and stunning panoramic views, the event will be even better as star musical attraction is the very popular Ricky Lavazza.

The lunch starts at 1.30pm with a glass of cava on arrival, followed by a delicious three-course lunch (offering a choice of menu plus vegetarian options, and including beer, wine, soft drinks and water during lunch service).

There will also be a raffle with some fantastic prizes generously donated by local businesses and supporters.

Space is limited, so all bookings should be made in advance with tickets costing €36 per person (which includes a €10 donation to ACE), and are on sale now at Restaurante La Sierra (Tel. 951 741 990); Ibex Insurance (Fuengirola); ACE Animal Care España or Carolyn on 647 647 671, Kurt on 606 145 359; or email: [email protected].