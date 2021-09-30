Germany faces winter Covid explosion after ‘inadequate’ jab rollout, according to expert.

Christian Drosten is a virologist. He said that the “inadequate” vaccine rollout put in place by Angela Merkel has seen less people vaccinated than in most other European countries. He believes that Germany is now vulnerable to a rise in coronavirus cases.

At the moment only 64 per cent of adults in Germany have been fully vaccinated. The UK is doing far better. They come in with a total of 82 per cent of adults having been fully vaccinated.

Drosten spoke to NDR-Info as part of the “Coronavirus Update” podcast. He explained how Germany is seeing a low number of infections at the moment. However, he predicts this will rise next month.

Figures from the German government show that coronavirus cases are ready beginning to increase.

Dr Drosten explained: “I think there are now signs of the autumn and winter wave that we will probably see again in October.”

Last autumn Germany saw COVID infections increase. The expert believes that the same will happen this year.

According to Dr Drosten cases in Germany will increase by the second half of October. He commented: “we are heading for an exponential increase again”.

He added: “The numbers are looking bad.”

The expert believes that more people need to get vaccinated in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic. He thinks that convincing people to get vaccinated will be a political task, rather than a scientific one.

