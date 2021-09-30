Influencer accused of wasting millions raised for Afghanistan rescues. Instagram star ‘Quentin Quarantino’ also known as Tommy Marcus, set out to raise millions to rescue Afghan refugees from the Taliban. The flights though do not appear to have taken place.

According to The Washington Post, Operation Flyaway has only managed to spend less than 500,000 euros on charter flights. This is despite around six million having been raised.

Allegedly around half of the funds raised have disappeared on flights that were booked, but were later cancelled and not refunded.

Over two million euros are alleged to have gone to ex-con that is being investigated by the federal authorities. Nicolas Steele is a business from New Zealand and he was set to use his Kiwijet charter company to help rescue over a thousand people. So far none of these flights have taken off, but the company insists that they will do.

Marcus had set up a GoFundMe that in only two weeks raised millions. He has insisted that everything raised will go to the cause.

So far Operation Flyaway claims to have rescued over 400 people and brought them to safety.

On the GoFundMe page Marcus said: “We want to be clear: EVERY SINGLE NICKEL of everything raised will go to either pay for flights, or support these humans through various non-profits.”

He added that they will keep “running flights until they tell us we can’t anymore.”

Marcus spoke to The Washington Post. He explained that he is still hopeful that the mission will be successful. He said: “people are alive because of Operation Flyaway.

“So regardless of the chaos that has surrounded it, there’s no regrets,

“Obviously, there’s frustrations with not saving as many people as we’d hoped to by now.

“How can you put a price tag on the people we have saved?’

