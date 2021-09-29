Squatters leave a hand grenade as a parting gift in Barcelona

Squatters leave a hand grenade as a parting gift in Spain’s Barcelona.

The Mossos d’Esquadra arrested two young men who were being evicted from a property in Jorba in Barcelona. As a parting gift the men had left behind a hand grenade from the Civil War.

The court had ordered them to be evicted. The men left a hand grenade in the middle of the dining room. They also left a threatening message.

The two arrested men were aged 27 and 28 years old. They are of Spanish nationality. The two men are accused of illegal possession of explosives, threats, obstructing justice and attacking police officers.

Officers from the Mossos d’Esquadra were evicting the squatters from a house in Ermita de Tossa de Jorba street. The planned eviction took place on June 10. The 1st examining magistrate’s court in Igualada had ordered the eviction.

When the officers and judicial officials arrived at the house they discovered that nobody was present. When they went into the property the officers found what looked like a military hand grenade in the centre of the dining room.

The grenade still had the safety pin still in place and had been sealed with transparent adhesive tape. This made the grenade difficult to handle. Officers discovered a threatening message written on the wall of the dining room.

The message read: “You will die in terrible suffering, you f****ng vultures”.

The officers speedily cleared the building and called in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians (TEDAX) team. The house was fully searched by the team. The explosives experts also secured the room.

During the investigation the TEDAX officers discovered that the grenade was a real military explosive. The device dated back to the Spanish Civil War. Luckily though due to the passage of time and humidity the grenade was not live.

There was no way that the squatters would have known that the grenade would not explode.

The officers later arrested two men and have handed them over today, Wednesday, September 29, to the investigating court of Igualada.

