‘Demon’ dog that looks like Pennywise the Clown leaves people terrified. A shocking photo of one scary pet pooch went viral on social media.

Many social media users were left terrified by the photo. Others took the chance to create edited photos. One user even made the dog scarier and recreated a scene from Stephen King’s I.T.

The dog which has been labelled as a “Demon dog” went viral on social media. The dog can be seen peering over a fence giving people a “death stare”.

According to Plymouth Live, the dog has mainly been compared to Stephen King’s Pennywise the Clown. It is easy to see why.

One Twitter user shared the photo and wrote: “Never been more scared of a dog.”

The comments came flying in and one person said: “That dog is plotting how to make your death look like a tragedy while horrifying the entire neighbourhood just to send a message.

“It doesn’t want petted, just a whole movie worth of revenge.”

One person compared the dog to something out of Pet Cemetery and said: “This thing looks like it crawled straight outta Pet Cemetary.”

Another person tweeted: “I am laughing out loud but genuinely frightened.”

After the photo went viral and one dog owner shared a spooky dream about their pet dog. They joked: “I used to have this dream about my dog becoming humanoid and killing us and this is what she looked like in it.”

