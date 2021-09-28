Psychic Sally Morgan devastated as husband John dies after losing Covid battle.

Sally Morgan, star of Celebrity Big Brother has been left devastated after her husband John has died from Covid. John was 74 years old and had been fighting Covid for around four weeks in hospital.

The pair had been married for 48 years. Sally broke the news via Instagram. The post paid tribute to John and read: “On behalf of Sally Morgan and Family,

“It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of John Morgan, after a short battle with Coronavirus.

“Sally would like to thank the amazing NHS and the incredible Doctors and Nurses at East Surrey Hospital for their outstanding work, love and compassion throughout everything.

“John was a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather and will be missed greatly.

“We would like to thank you all for the love and support you have shared over the last few weeks. Sending Love & Light Sally Morgan Team x”

Sally revealed earlier in September how John had been ill and had not been able to join her on social media.

Sally said: “As you may have noticed my wonderful husband John has been absent from social media recently. Many of you have been asking if he is OK, so I wanted to be transparent and give you an update.

“He has been rather unwell of late and is currently in hospital. He is receiving the best care from our wonderful NHS and I would like to personally thank everyone at East Surrey Hospital for their continued hard work, love and support. I feel truly blessed that John is in such great hands.

“After much consideration and at John’s request my tour will be going ahead and continuing as normal.

“The support I have been receiving both online and on the road has kept me buoyant and allowed me to keep going in such a tough time.

She added: “I know I haven’t been as present on my lives the last few weeks and I hope this goes some way to explaining that. I am still here and will jump online as much as possible but please bear with me while I navigate this.

“Sending you all so much love. From Myself, John and the entire Morgan family.”

