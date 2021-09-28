Ryanair to reopen Cork Airport base. The move will secure 60 jobs. It will also see thousands of new tourism jobs created in the area.

Ryanair are set restore their capacity at Cork airport to that seen before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic began. They will reopen a base at the airport with two aircraft.

The company plans to create a network of 20 routes. New services will be created to Edinburgh and Birmingham. According to Ryanair, 60 jobs will be secured and thousands of tourism jobs will be created in the area.

The investment will total $200 million. Eddie Wilson, Ryanair chief executive spoke of the move and explained: “This $200 million investment secures 60 Ryanair jobs at Cork, but more importantly restores passenger traffic at Cork to pre-pandemic levels for summer ‘22.

“Cork along with Shannon, Kerry, and Knock have had their Ryanair traffic fully restored to pre-pandemic levels of capacity ensuring the recovery of tourism, jobs, and connectivity.

“Unfortunately, traffic at Dublin is set to fall by up to 35% next summer as the DAA [Dublin airport] traffic recovery scheme does not have the required funding from government to incentivise traffic recovery for the entire summer season ending in June instead of October.

“We call on Eamonn Ryan, the minister for transport, to urgently confirm the extension to the current DAA scheme until October ’22, similar to the scheme at Cork airport.

He added: “This extension of the traffic recovery scheme will ensure that Ryanair will fully restore all of its pre-pandemic capacity at Irish airports in preparation for summer ‘22, securing Ireland’s tourism industry, and the thousands of jobs that depend on air connectivity.”

Niall McCarthy is the managing director at Cork airport. He spoke of how delighted he is with the news.

McCarthy commented: I am delighted with today’s announcement by Ryanair reopening their base at Cork Airport in December.

“Twenty routes on sale from Cork airport on the Ryanair website will ensure that Christmas 2021, spring and summer 2022 contains lots of travel options for our passengers.

“Outbound sun and city breaks and inbound visitors from the UK and continental Europe is good news for jobs in aviation, tourism and hospitality and the rebound of our economy in 2022.”

