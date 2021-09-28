Exclusive cruise ship for millionaires docks in Malaga Port

AN EXCLUSIVE residential cruise ship that is home to millionaires has docked in Malaga Port for three days

An exclusive residential cruise ship – the only one of its kind in existence – named ‘The World’, docked in the Port of Malaga, on Spain’s Costa del Sol, today, Monday, 27 September, where it will stay for three days.

This incredible vessel is inhabited by millionaires, who have paid anything from €1 million, up to €6 million to buy one of the 165 luxury residences that it contains over 12 decks, from studios up to 3-bedroom cabins, and there is actually a waiting list for vacancies on the ship.

To set foot on this 196-metre long ship, you have to be a part of their exclusive maritime community, and it is possible to rent one of the residences, for between €1,000 and €4,000 a day, but you first have to be recommended by one of the owners, and then be approved by the others, plus you have to show equity of €10 million.

Around 200 owners normally stay on board for approximately three or four months at a time, and sail around the world, enjoying a life of unadulterated luxury and pampering. Each year the owners have a meeting to agree on the itinerary for the following year’s navigation.

Designed by Norwegians Petter Yran and Bjørn Storbraaten, with an estimated cost of €300 million, ‘The World’ made its maiden voyage in 2002, carrying a crew of 250, catering for their wealthy passengers, who, on average, are between 50 and 60 years of age, and mainly European or North American.


Pamela Conover, executive director of this cruise ship admitted, “It has been a difficult 16 months for our residents, who have lost their home at sea. But they have provided great support to the operation and especially to our crew, who are like members of the extended family”, as reported by surinenglish.com.

