Latest news in brief collected from across the Costa del Sol and prepared especially for readers by Euro Weekly News.

Ham fisted

THIS Sunday, September 26, Estepona will host the Andalucian final of the ham cutter contest ‘No home without food’, sponsored by ‘Sabor a Malaga’ and the Malaga Provincial Council. There will be eight participants representing each of the provinces and the final will take place from noon to 4pm outside the Felipe VI Auditorium with limited capacity and tickets may be obtained by calling 629 198 145.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Huge audience

AS the season of Marenostrum concerts in Fuengirola comes to an end, it has been confirmed that some 90,000 people attended no less than 68 nights of entertainment put on by 109 different artists or bands, seven of which came from outside of Spain.

Nazis on the Costa

BENALMADENA author José Manuel Portero, has just published a new historical work Nazis on the Costa del Sol which follows the flight of many senior Nazi figures who after the defeat of Germany managed to make their way to and settle on the Costa del Sol.

Solar power

MALAGA City Council plans to quadruple its solar power production by 2023 with the subsequent savings in CO2 emissions by introducing 24 additional solar panels creating electricity in Council buildings. These will join the 44 already in operation giving a total of 68 installations.

New school

AFTER years of campaigning by the Council, the Junta de Andalucia has agreed to undertake a complete rebuilding of the CEIP Pablo Ruiz Picasso school in Fuengirola and has issued a tender, valued at €278,000 for the preparation of architectural plans for the new building.

Emerald visitors

THE Tourism Costa del Sol office continues working to encourage visitors from around Europe and its latest venture has been to welcome a group of seven Irish travel agents from Knock, Dublin and Cork to see for themselves what Malaga Province and the city have to offer.

Bisexual Visibility

THE Equality and Diversity delegation of Marbella Council joins in the commemoration of the International Day of Bisexual Visibility on Thursday September 23, continuing with its commitment to sexual, body and gender diversity with a special podcast on Radio Televisión Marbella presented by two experts.

Space tourism

THE prestigious Les Roches Institute which specialises in Global Hospitality education and has campuses in Crans-Montana Switzerland, Shanghai China and Marbella hosted the Sutus Summit here on the Costa del Sol. The Summit welcomed some 40 professionals from all over the world to discuss the growing interest in space and underwater tourism and a number of speakers shared the most recent developments.

Diabetics Autumn Fair

WITH just three months until Christmas, the La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group are holding their Autumn Bazaar on Saturday September 25 starting at 11am.

There will be a number of stalls offering crafts, gingerbread, cupcakes, hand-painted cards, Avon Cosmetics, jewellery, art, fashion and much more on the terraces outside Bar Tuta and Snack Attack in Jardines Botanico, La Cala de Mijas.

Enjoy live music and the Costa Soul Singers as well as fun things for children plus the Diabetic Support Group offering their usual glucose checks and the Alzheimer and Dementia Carer’s Support Group suggesting coping strategies for carers.

There really is something for everyone including a sponsored lunch with a quiz for just €7 thanks to Snack Attack.

Thank you for reading ‘Latest news in brief collected from across the Costa del Sol’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.