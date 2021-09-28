England’s fuel crisis hits football. Millwall striker Matt Smith has appealed for help from fans.

England has been hit by fuel shortages and many people have been queueing for the pumps. Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary has tried to help the problem. He has brought in 5000 temporary visas for lorry drivers.

In some areas 90 per cent of the pumps have been affected by the shortages. Some stations have seen demand grow by 500 per cent.

The shortages have hit football players too. Smith, striker for the Football League Championship team Millwall took to Twitter to ask fans for help.

He tweeted: “Anyone in West London (Chelsea/Fulham) area know where’s a good bet to get fuel at the moment?

“Struggling to find anywhere!

“If not, can anyone give me a lift to training in the morning?”

Fans soon commented on the post. One person tweeted: “Get @jedwallace12 to carry you in, he’s been carrying the rest of the team for 2 years.”

Another fan said: “Genuine offer. downside you’ll have to cover admin cost for insurance and Spotify is preset to John Mayer or Flock of Seagulls. Other than that you’re good to go.”

In a bid to control the crisis Mr Kwarteng has implemented the “Downstream Oil Protocol”. Earlier this week Kwarteng commented: “While there has always been and continues to be plenty of fuel at refineries and terminals, we are aware that there have been some issues with supply chains.”

He added: “This is why we will enact the protocol to ensure industry can share vital information and work together more effectively to ensure disruption is minimised.”

