Elderly woman arrested for prank calling emergency services in Almeria

Elderly woman arrested for prank calling the emergency services in Almeria’s Pechina.

A 70-year-old woman was investigated by the Guardia Civil and arrested. A thorough investigation discovered that the woman had made 24 false calls to the emergency services.

The woman was arrested in Almeria’s Pechina, as the author of a crime of public disorder after making prank calls.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Officers began an investigation after three people reported the issue to the Guardia Civil of Almeria. The people reported that a person had made numerous calls to the emergency services. Not only did the calls waste the time of phone operators, but each time someone had to attend the house of the alleged victim.

According to reports all of the calls related to false reports of abuse or “false” domestic accidents. All of the calls were linked to the same address in Pechina too.

Officers from the Guardia Civil investigated thoroughly and compiled a list of all the calls which were made to the emergency services that were associated to the home of the woman.

The elderly woman’s voice was recognisable on the recordings of the calls. The officers were also able to verify that the woman was associated to the phone number used to make the calls too.

The 70-year-old woman has now been arrested for a crime of public disorder. Officers from the Guardia Civil have passed the case over to the court of Almeria.

As reported by La Voz de Almeria “The Guardia Civil Command in Almeria reminds us that any false call means the use of public resources and also constitutes a criminal offence under article 561 of the penal code, punishable by imprisonment of three months to one year or costly fines.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.