Spanish military to have new national logistics base in Cordoba

This coming Friday, October 1, will see the signing of a new general protocol of action and agreement for the Ministry of Defence’s new national logistics base for the Spanish military – General de Ejercito Javier Varela – which will be located on an 85 hectares plot of land in the La Rinconada area in the Cordovan capital.

Involved in this action, to be held in the Alcazar de los Reyes Cristianos, will be Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia, Maria Robles, Spain’s Minister of Defence, and Jose Maria Bellido, the mayor of Cordoba.

Last Wednesday, the mayor of Cordoba had spoken of the progress made in this project, “In January, there was nothing, almost nobody knew in Cordoba that there was a project for the Army’s logistics base for all of Spain, and in September the protocol and urban agreement will be signed”.

He added, “I hope all the projects in the city will keep pace with this one, and follow this rhythm, so that soon there may be earthworks starting in La Rinconada”.

In a statement from Cordoba City Council, they stated, “The construction and start-up of the future ‘General Javier Varela’ Army logistics base will bring an important economic and social boost, both in its construction and implementation phase, as well as in its operational phase, and the project is expected to contribute to the creation of highly qualified direct and indirect jobs”.

Salvador Fuentes, president of the Urban Planning Department, has recognised “the effort made by the three administrations, together with the private initiative, to carry out this agreement”, pointing out that, “until Friday last week the details of it were being finalised by the Ministry of Defense and the Junta de Andalucia”.

Mr Fuentes also applauded, “the work and tremendous effort of the last days of the municipal legal services, GMU and Municipal Intervention, to make the final text of this agreement possible”, as reported by moncloa.com.

