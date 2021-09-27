THERE’S plenty of different music in San Pedro this October with a combination of world class classical performance and home-grown rock bands.

Six cello concerts

LOVERS of classical music, Bach and the cello are in for a rare treat as six international cellists from around the world will present six world premiers in San Pedro Alcantara from October 11 to 17.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Each Cellist will perform a Bach Cello Suite over the six nights followed by a new composition for solo cello written by festival composer, Dr. Benoit Granier and each night they will also join forces to perform duets, trios and quartets, making this level of classical music festival a first for Marbella and surrounding areas.

Taking place at the Trapiche de Guadaiza cultural centre, tickets cost €15 for a single concert or €75 for all six (a discount of €15) and may be purchased via https://billetto.ie/.

Rocking in San Pedro

PRIOR to the pandemic, there were regular free concerts in San Pedro Alcantara featuring local rock bands to give them some exposure and to get local residents rocking.

Now on Friday October 1 and Saturday October 2, the bands return to the San Pedro Boulevard starting at 8.30pm each night.

Entry is once again free but there will be a requirement for the audience to wear masks, maintain safe distances and use hand gel.

The line-up on October 1 will be 29Six70, Rock Wheel and the Rabbit Holes, followed the following day by Art Club Band, Crummy and Trilobytes.

To add to the fun, there will be a number of food trucks offering a wide selection of different foods from around the world.

Thank you for reading ‘Plenty of different music in San Pedro this October’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.