THEY used to be called San Pedro’s Devils in the Sky when they were first formed several years ago but as they have matured this heavy rock band have changed their name to DITS.

Coming from San Pedro Alcantara they are five girls aged 18 and their 12-year-old drummer Sergio who has been with the band since they were formed in 2017 which is two CDs ago.

He is still too young to play at night in some of the Costa del Sol rock clubs but there will be a special performance at noon on Saturday October 2 when the DITS band appear at the Cochera Cabaret in Malaga Capital.

It’s a show aimed at the family with tickets costing €5 for children and €10 for adults or there is a special deal at €20 for two adults and two children but be aware that it is likely to be pretty noisy but very professional as they have performed nearly 50 gigs, often at open-air festivals.

They have been straining at the leash to get back into playing live and even during the pandemic managed to record one video as well as their second album so expect to hear more about this up-and-coming rock band in the future.

