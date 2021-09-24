RECENT news in brief from Axarquia and the Costa Tropical compiled for you by Euro Weekly News.

Beach clean

THIS coming Saturday, September 25, 2021 there will be a clean-up event on the Levante beach in Torre del Mar, next to the entrance of the Port of La Caleta de Velez from 10am organised by the Council with the help of the Apañao Sub Club.

Boat rescue

AN emergency call was received in the early evening of Sunday September 19 from the occupants of a boat which had started to take on water off the beach of Carchuna and officers from the Maritime Service of the Guardia Civil towed the vessel into Motril harbour.

In surplus

FOR the first time in 30 years, Almuñécar Council collected more money than it spent despite the pandemic and had a surplus of €4.3 million in the last financial year. Part of this sum will be used to pay for new municipal market and reduce bank loans.

Back to school

THE Red Cross in Velez-Malaga has presented 196 students from all over Axarquia, aged between 4 and 18 with a backpack containing various items they need to return to school but whose parents cannot afford to purchase themselves, up 12 per cent from 2020.

Drought situation

DUE to the fact that the La Viñuela reservoir is so low, with less than 25 per cent of water capacity, a drought situation has been declared and the authorities will be looking to obtain water from wells and rivers to cope with the problem.

Filming

DURING the last week, a film crew from the UK TV programme A Place in the Sun has been in Salobreña filming in different locations in the town as a couple consider purchasing a property in the area. The programme is due to be screened this autumn.

