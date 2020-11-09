Zebra mussels invade La Viñuela reservoir

THE regional government’s Agriculture department confirmed that zebra mussels have been found in the La Viñuela reservoir.

Preventive measures are now underway in an attempt to prevent the spread of this invasive species from the Black Sea.

Spain’s authorities have been fighting for more than 20 years to eliminate this intruder that was first detected in the Conde del Guadalhorce, Guadalteba and Tajo de la Encantada reservoirs in 2014.

Zebra mussels reproduce quickly and as they have few specific predators, they can soon colonise a reservoir, destabilising its ecosystem while damaging infrastructure and electrical installations.

