Doctor detained for recording patients’ private body parts in Spain

Doctor detained for recording patients’ private body parts in Spain’s Seville. The doctor had left his mobile phone in his shirt pocket and had reportedly recorded patients without their knowledge.

According to the Benemerita, the doctor had left his mobile phone in his shirt pocket and had used it to record images of patients’ private body parts including breasts, buttocks and other even more sensitive areas.

Officers from the Guardia civil in Seville’s Osuna arrested a 64-year-old Doctor after a patient claimed that he had videotaped her during an examination. The doctor has already been imprisoned.

Shockingly it appears that the Doctor could have recorded in this manner over a hundred victims during the last two years.

Police officers carried out five searches in the Seville towns of Estepa, Moron de la Frontera and Badolatosa and in the Seville capital.

Officers discovered a video on the Doctor’s mobile phone that should prove the complaint made by the woman.


Officers involved in the case have been able to discover the doctor not only recorded patients unwittingly at his surgery but also when he provided medical assistance at home too. It also appears that he had made videos “taking advantage of carelessness on the public highway”.

Officers were also able to discover during the searches a spy pen, several laptops and various storage devices which bring to light new crimes and also sadly new victims.

