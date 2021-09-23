BP closes petrol stations and rations fuel deliveries due to lorry driver shortage.

BP are reported to be rationing fuel deliveries to forecourts and they have even had to close some petrol stations, due to a shortage of lorry drivers.

According to ITV News, last week BP told the government that they were in a “very bad” situation. BP Head of UK retail Hanna Hofer, speaking to the Cabinet office last week explained that BP only had “two thirds of normal forecourt stock levels required for smooth operations.”

She went on to warn that this stock level was “declining rapidly” and that soon the company would need to restrict fuel deliveries.

According to reports, supplies at motorway service stations are being prioritised.

A spokesperson for BP spoke of the lack of fuel and said: “We are experiencing some fuel supply issues at some of our retail sites in the UK and unfortunately have therefore seen a handful of sites temporarily close due to a lack of both unleaded and diesel grades.

“These have been caused by some delays in the supply chain which has been impacted by the industry-wide driver shortages across the UK and there are many actions being taken to address the issue.”

The company is working hard to minimise disruptions and said: “We continue to work with our haulier supplier to minimise any future disruption and to ensure efficient and effective deliveries to serve our customers.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Tesco have recently been forced to warn the government that panic buying could be seen over Christmas if issues with supply chains are not fixed soon.

