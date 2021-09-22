Duchess of Cambridge jokes ‘what could go wrong’ on action packed outing involving mountain biking and abseiling in the Lake District.

The Duchess of Cambridge aged 39, headed to the Lake District in Cumbria to reopen the RAF Air Cadets’ Windermere Training Centre. Catherine then set off to join the Air cadets on a series of adventurous activities and joked “what could go wrong?”

Catherine shared a clip of the exciting mountain biking trip to Kensington Royal’s Instagram account. During the clip the Duchess can be heard joking with bystanders as she flies by on a mountain bike. She captioned the video saying: “Acting member of the Air Cadets today!”

The duchess also got to try out abseiling which she claimed was ‘Very cool!’ to the camera, after she safely reach the ground.

The post also said: “These outdoor activities, alongside various other trainings, allows them to build their confidence and leadership skills for future years.”

The cadets seemed to enjoy the day too and Itelouwa Odipe got the chance to speak to the Duchess. She said: “She was about to abseil and I was next in line so she asked me if I wanted to go before her.

“I was a bit scared so I said no. She said if I did she would meet me down there.”

The Windermere Adventure Training Centre was reopened after a staggering £2 million refurbishment and it is hoped that now cadets will be able to enjoy many adventurous activities here and gain their Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

