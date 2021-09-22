Jet2 issue ‘urgent’ scam warning as UK’s Covid travel restrictions ease.

Jet2 have issued an urgent warning that there is a new scam out that is targeting customers. UK Covid travel restrictions are easing and this means that more people could be at risk as the number of travellers grows.

Jet2 took to Twitter to announce the scam and said: “URGENT CUSTOMER NOTICE.

“We have been made aware of several customers receiving messages advising to contact @jet2helps.com (and/or similar) to discuss bookings and queries. These accounts are NOT affiliated to us, so please DO NOT give personal information to them.”

“The only official account for http://Jet2.com and Jet2holidays on Twitter is @jet2tweets which is a verified ‘blue tick’ account.”

One person hit back at the company and tweeted: “This is how desperate people are to receive some form of customer service from you.

“We are sitting ducks for fraudsters because all we want to do is communicate but you haven’t got the infrastructure. No surprise people are falling for this scam.”

EasyJet claim that the government have delayed easing coronavirus travel restrictions too long, and have said that they have now “missed the boat” for summer holidays.

Speaking to the Commons’ Transport Select Committee, Chief commercial officer Sophie Dekkers commented that: “In terms of sales over the weekend, they did pick up but not to the extent that we’ve seen in previous announcements because we’ve missed the summer.

“October half-term is probably the only big opportunity for people in the near term, so although we saw a good uplift in trading and sales over the weekend, we’ve missed the boat unfortunately with the summer holidays.

“There is still a question around the need for the day-two test.”

