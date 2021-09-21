Woman arrested for stripping naked on a Palma city bus

A woman has been arrested for stripping naked on a Palma city bus, much to the shock of the bus driver and passengers.

The woman initially wanted to get on the bus without a mask and the driver stopped her and reprimanded her. The woman took offence at this and decided to strip completely naked.

The 42-year-old woman was arrested during the early hours of Saturday morning, September 18, after she decided to strip completely naked while on an EMT bus in Palma, according to Ultima Hora.

The incident kicked off because the woman did not want to wear a mask on the bus. The woman started to strip after the bus had stopped to pick her up at Uetam street on the Balearic island.

After the driver kindly asked the woman to wear a mask she decided not listen to him and began to remove all her clothes, to the shock of other passengers.

Both the driver and witnesses of the incident called the local police in Palma. Police officers quickly rushed to the scene and were greeted by a completely naked woman.


The police officers attempted to approach the woman but she started to become nervous and began shouting. She also started to insult and threaten people.

The officers attempted to calm the woman down but she attempted to attack one of them. They soon immobilised the woman and detained her.

The police officers took the woman to the local police headquarters in San Fernando but she was later transferred to the psychiatric ward of the Son Espases Hospital. According to reports she is still in hospital.


