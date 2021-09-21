Princess Eugenie introduced royal baby to Prince Philip only days before he died

Princess Eugenie introduced royal baby August to Prince Philip only days before he died.

The BBC are set to air a new documentary called Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers. In the touching documentary Princess Eugenie reveals that her son August Philip Hawke did in fact get to meet his great-grandfather. The meeting took place only days before Prince Philip died.

Eugenie along with husband Jack Brooksbank celebrated the birth of son August in February this year.

The new document reveals that the Duke of Edinburgh did in fact get to meet his great-grandson. Many people had believed that this did not happen. The documentary reveals insights into the Duke of Edinburgh’s final days.

The BBC will broadcast the documentary on Wednesday, and during the programme senior royals look back on the Duke’s life.

Sadly, the Duke died only two months before his 100th birthday. He had been close to his granddaughter Eugenie and she has spoken of how pleased she was to have received a handmade painting that he gave her as a wedding present.

Eugenie said: “It was so nice, it’s now sitting in my house in London and I’m so proud of it, you know?”

Happily, Eugenie was able to introduce August to Prince Philip before his death.

Eugenie commented: “I brought little August to come and meet him. I told him that we’d named him after him. It was such a lovely moment. We were very lucky to do that.”

The document also shares many other key moments in Prince Philip’s life that are sure to delight Royal fans.

