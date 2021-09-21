Hunting of wolves set to be banned across Spain

The hunting of wolves is set to be banned across Spain. The new regulations will come into force on Wednesday, September 22.

As of Tuesday, September 21, the Iberian wolf (Canis lupus) has been included in the List of Species under Special Protection Regime. This means that from Wednesday the hunting of the species across Spain will be banned, according to the order of the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge which has been published in the Official State Gazette.

Various proposals were received by the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the government responded to them. Wolf hunting had been challenged by individuals and scientific organisations.

The decision to protect the species is said to have been a close one, but wolves have now been added to the (LESPRE) list and the Spanish Catalogue of Endangered Species. The Association for the Conservation and Study of the Iberian Wolf (ASCEL) had requested that wolves in Spain be considered as vulnerable.

Previously the hunting of wolves had been allowed to the north of the river Duero. To the south, the hunting of wolves was forbidden as they were already in the LESPRE list. This was due to the fact that the number of wolves in the North was said to be favourable.

It is expected that the autonomous communities of Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria and Castilla y Leon will soon appeal the decision in court. The areas are home to 95 per cent of the wolf population in Spain.

