Authorities investigate ramming of a bar in Murcia as an act of terrorism. The shocking attack left one person dead after being seriously injured and the driver also died.

The driver who ran into customers at a bar terrace in Murcia had been previously injured by another person.

National Court judge Alejandro Abascal has made the decision to open proceedings to investigate the event as a terrorist attack. The shocking event happened in the municipality of Torre Pacheco, in Murcia, and two people died, one of whom was the driver.

It has been confirmed by legal sources that the head of the Central Court of Instruction Number 1 has now taken charge. The shocking event occurred on the Avenida de Murcia in the district of Roldan. The terrace of the bar was rammed by a Moroccan man.

Sadly, one of the diners at the bar died after the attack. The person had been seriously injured after being run over.

The driver who was a Moroccan national had been suffering from stab wounds and also died. The Guardia civil had been investigating in an attempt to discover whether the driver was injured by another person or if the injuries were self-inflicted.

The attack occurred at Honey’s bar at around 2:30 PM on Friday September 17. The bar is many frequented by British people and the driver was said to be speeding when he crashed into the terrace.

“Luckily there were not many customers,” said one investigator.

