River rescue for brave woman that jumped in to save her dog in Spain’s Murcia.

One brave woman had to be rescued from a river in Murcia after she made the courageous decision to jump in after her dog. Her dog had fallen into the water and risked being swept away.

The rescue happened on Sunday morning, September 19, shortly after 9 AM. The woman had to be rescued from the Segura River as it headed through Cieza. The woman jumped in after her dog in an attempt to save it, and was shockingly swept away by the current according to sources from the police.

The incident was reported to the Emergency Coordination Centre 112. They quickly dispatched patrols to the scene of the incident. The local police of Cieza along with Firefighters from the Consortium of Fire and Rescue (CEIS) of the Region of Murcia rushed to the scene of the incident, in the hope of rescuing the woman.

Once the officials were on scene they managed to locate the woman but she was discovered in a difficult to access area. The woman had been found clinging to the undergrowth in an attempt to stop the river from sweeping her away.

CEIS firefighters worked hard to rescue the woman and luckily were able to bring her to safety.

Once she was safe, a local police patrol took over and transferred her to the Lorenzo Guirao Hospital in Cieza. The woman is said to have been suffering from signs of hypothermia.

Thankfully, the dog was also rescued and is said to be in perfect health after its ordeal.

