Prince Charles and Camilla hail ‘remarkable’ Battle of Britain victory in touching service.

The service held at Westminster Abbey on Sunday was attended by Prince Charles along with Camilla Parker Bowles. The service commemorated the “brave man” who had fought during the Battle of Britain.

Despite been heavily outnumbered, 630 RAF fighters fought off Nazi pilots during the Battle of Britain in 1940.

Speaking of the service Clarence House took to Instagram and said: “The Prince of Wales, Patron of the Battle of Britain Fighter Association, and The Duchess of Cornwall attended a service of Thanksgiving and Rededication at Westminster Abbey to commemorate the 81st Anniversary of the Battle of Britain.”

“This annual service marks the remarkable victory, and loss of life, by the Royal Air Force, during the Battle of Britain in 1940. It was the first major campaign to be fought entirely in the skies.

“The pilots and aircrew are commemorated in the RAF Chapel at the east end of the Abbey’s Henry VII Chapel where a magnificent stained glass memorial window designed by Hugh Easton was unveiled by King George VI on 10 July 1947.

“Following the service, The Prince and The Duchess met Royal Air Force Cadets and joined a reception in the Assembly Hall with the families of veterans before watching an RAF flypast.”

Many people took to social media to pay their respects and one user said: “‘Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few’. We remember them.”

